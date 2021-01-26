Notre Dame defensive end Ovie Oghoufo coming to Texas as graduate transfer
Texas defensive coaches bolstered their room with the addition of Notre Dame transfer Ovie Oghoufo, who announced Tuesday he was leaving the Irish for the Longhorns as a grad transfer.
Oghoufo put his name into the transfer portal shortly after Notre Dame’s season ended. His decision to leave was considered a surprise in South Bend, Ind.
Oghoufo had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season as a defensive end that dropped back into pass coverage.
“I want to thank Notre Dame and the entire coaching staff for a wonderful opportunity,” Oghoufo posted on Twitter. “To my teammates, I will never forget the bond and brotherhood created over my three years.
“After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided to commit to the University of Texas as a graduate transfer,” he continued. “I’m excited to get to work… #HookEm.”
As a grad transfer, Oghoufo will be able to play immediately. He would have at least two years of eligibility remaining.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Oghoufo did not play during the 2018 season and logged nine games in 2019. He is originally from Lathrup Village, Mich.
