Ex-UT QB Sam Ehlinger throws a TD pass, battles Texas A&M's Mond in Reese's Senior Bowl

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger started and threw a touchdown pass in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling has graded Ehlinger as the ninth-best quarterback in this upcoming draft class. Ehlinger is looking to become the first quarterback drafted out of Texas since Colt McCoy in 2010. In UT's history, Ehlinger ranks behind only McCoy in most of the significant passing categories.

Ehlinger only appeared in the first quarter of Saturday's Senior Bowl, which was played in Mobile, Ala. Over those 15 minutes, Ehlinger completed four of his 10 passes. He finished with 42 passing yards, 12 of which were picked up on a touchdown toss to former UCLA running back Demetric Felton.

Ehlinger's National Team ended up earning a 27-24 win. The National Team built a 10-0 lead with Ehlinger as its quarterback.

For fans clamoring for a reunion on the football field between Texas and Texas A&M, this weekend will have to do. Opposing Ehlinger was American Team starter Kellen Mond, who spent the past four years becoming the all-time leading passer in College Station .

During the first quarter, Mond also completed four of his 10 attempts. He had 32 passing yards in the frame. Unlike Ehlinger, Mond later returned to the game in the second half. He finished with 173 passing yards and two third-quarter touchdown passes.

Ta'Quon Graham also represented Texas at the Senior Bowl, which is an annual showcase for draft prospects. A defensive lineman, Graham totaled two tackles and a sack for the National Team on Saturday.