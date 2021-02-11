First-year coach Steve Sarkisian now has Texas’ roadmap with compete 2021 schedule

The Steve Sarkisian era now has a roadmap with the release of the 2021 Big 12 football schedule.

The Big 12 unveiled its full schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday, and the league is planning on having all teams play a complete 12-game slate.

As COVID-19 vaccines become available, it’s believed within Big 12 circles that the 2021-22 athletic year will look somewhat normal — with full schedules and hopefully full stadiums, too.

Texas was already scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 4 against Louisiana, a surging Sun Belt program that’s gone 21-4 the last two seasons. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the 2020 season ranked 15th in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Sarkisian, who will be making his debut season with UT, will also be eager to showcase the south end zone expansion of Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Then, Texas travels to face Arkansas on Sept. 11 in a rematch of old Southwest Conference rivals. The Longhorns finish the non-conference portion of the season back home. UT will host Rice on Sept. 18.

The Big 12 slate begins Sept. 25 at home against Texas Tech, and then UT will travel to face TCU on Oct. 2.

The annual Red River clash is scheduled for Oct. 9 against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Texas then finishes out the month with a home game against Oklahoma State (Oct. 16) and then a game at Baylor (Oct. 30).

The entire month of November will be spent playing the northern teams. Texas travels to play Iowa State on Nov. 6, then back home to face Kansas on Nov. 13.

Texas then goes back on the road to play at West Virginia on Nov. 20. The Horns come back home to close out the regular season on Nov. 27 against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

2021 Texas football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Louisiana

Sept. 11 at Arkansas

Sept. 18 vs. Rice

Sept. 25 vs. Texas Tech*

Oct. 2 at TCU*

Oct. 9 vs. Oklahoma* (Dallas)

Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma State*

Oct. 30 at Baylor*

Nov. 6 at Iowa State*

Nov. 13 vs. Kansas*

Nov. 20 at West Virginia*

Nov. 27 vs. Kansas State*

Dec. 4: Big 12 championship game (Arlington)

*Big 12 conference game. Home games in bold.