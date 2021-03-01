Former Texas coach Tom Herman headed to Chicago Bears as offensive analyst

Former Texas coach Tom Herman has been hired as an offensive analyst with the Chicago Bears.

There were scant details announced in the team’s press release, other than Herman would also be in charge of special projects.

Herman was 32-18 in four seasons as the UT head coach from 2017-20 and was fired on Jan. 2. The school is required to pay the remaining three years of Herman’s guaranteed contract worth approximately $15.4 million.

These types of jobs have mushroomed in popularity over the years in the coaching profession for coaches between permanent spots. While at Texas, Herman hired Larry Fedora to be an analyst after he left North Carolina until he was hired at Baylor, for example.

In college, offensive and defensively analysts are not allowed to have on-field coaching roles, according to NCAA rules. Analysts mostly dissect film and provide in-depth reports to coaches on upcoming opponents or offer self-scouting analysis.

Herman has been an offensive coach throughout his professional life, starting as a graduate assistant under offensive coordinator Greg Davis at Texas from 1999-2000. He eventually rose to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2014, the year the Buckeyes won the national title.

Herman’s offensive acumen helped him land his first head coaching job at Houston, where he was 22-4 in two seasons before coming to Texas.

