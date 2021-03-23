Texas football gets commitment from North Shore DT Kristopher Ross

Texas added some beef to its 2022 recruiting class this week.

The Longhorns received a verbal commitment from North Shore defensive tackle Kristopher Ross on Tuesday. The 6-3, 280-pound Ross is labeled as a third-star prospect. According to 247Sports, he is the Class of 2022's 35th-best defensive tackle.

In a previous tweet, Ross had said he would observe the anniversary of his father's death by announcing his college choice on March 23. Ross received scholarship offers from other schools like Oklahoma, LSU, USC and Auburn.

Texas has now picked up seven commitments during the 2022 recruiting cycle. Six of those recruits pledged to UT following the hiring of head coach Steve Sarkisian. Ross is the first defensive lineman to join this class.