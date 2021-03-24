Texas temporarily pausing spring football workouts for COVID-19 protocols

Texas officials announced late Wednesday that “out of abundance of caution” the athletic department is pausing spring football practice due to COVID-19 protocols.

“The Longhorn medical staff will monitor the situation and COVID-19 testing will continue as a plan for some team activities is reviewed,” the school said in a statement.

All scheduled meetings for Thursday will now be virtual, and the Longhorns will not have an on-field practice for the next several days. The Horns were scheduled to practice on Thursday and Saturday.

No other information was released by the school. NCAA rules allow for 15 on-field practices, including the annual spring game scheduled for April 24.

