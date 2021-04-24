UT Orange-White game notebook: Bijan Robinson, Cameron Dicker stand out for Texas

Texas held its annual spring game at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The White team recorded a 20-12 win over their Orange counterparts in a scrimmage that featured key contributors playing for both teams.

Here are three players who stood out:

1. Running back Bijan Robinson seemingly picked up where he left off at the end of his freshman season. After closing out with 172- and 183-yard rushing performances, Robinson capped the first drive on Saturday with a touchdown run. He rushed for 32 yards on four drives on the drive, and he cut past safety Brenden Schooler on his six-yard score.

2. Quarterbacks were considered off-limits when it came to contact, but junior Moro Ojomo still caused three sacks. One of those helped stall the momentum that the Orange team was building on a drive into White territory near the end of the first half. Lining up as a defensive tackle, he later thwarted Orange's second-to-last drive of the afternoon. Over the 10 games in which he was mostly used as a defensive end last year, the 6-3, 281-pound Ojomo totaled 21 tackles and two sacks.

3. Senior Cameron Dicker kicked four field goals while playing for both teams. In addition to nailing 24-, 28- and 39-yard attempts, he also was good from 58 yards out. (He missed a 51-yard try in the final minute). Had this game counted, that 58-yarder would have tied for the fifth-longest in school history. With Ryan Bujcevski out (knee), Dicker was also the primary punter. He averaged 46.8 yards over his six kicks.

Something to talk about (on offense): The receiving corps struggled at the beginning of the spring game. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian even noted that his receivers seemed a "little anxious to start." On the first drive, Joshua Moore dropped what should have been a 34-yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson. The first White drive was ruined by a drop by Marcus Washington.

Washington ended up with the afternoon's only touchdown catch, and the biggest highlight for that position group may have been a 41-yard pass on a trick play by former walk-on Kai Money. Among the 16 Longhorns who caught a pass was redshirt freshman Troy Omeire, who was wearing a non-contact jersey after missing the 2020 season with a knee injury.

Something to talk about (on defense): The Orange-White game gave fans their first chance to see Brenden Schooler in the secondary. A graduate transfer from Oregon, Schooler played receiver last year.

Schooler has some history at the safety position. As a freshman in 2016, he started 10 times and led Oregon with four interceptions. The next fall, he started catching passes for the Ducks.

Best play: Near the end of the first half, the Orange team was looking to pad what was a 9-6 lead. But as Thompson looked for a touchdown, D'Shawn Jamison stepped in front of a pass to Jordan Whittington near the 5-yard line and raced the other way with the football for a pick-six.

Over his first three years, Jamison scored three touchdowns. None of those touchdowns came on defense. Jamison has scored on two kickoff returns, a 90-yard punt return and a blocked extra point.

Back in uniform: Center Derek Kerstetter was among the players who were listed on the injury report. The fifth-year senior didn't play but he did dress out. Before the scrimmage, he participated in some drills and was seen snapping the football to backup quarterbacks Charles Wright and Ben Ballard.

It had been more than four months since fans last saw Kerstetter in uniform. In the second quarter of a 69-31 win at Kansas State on Dec. 5, Kerstetter suffered a gruesome ankle injury. He had to be carted off the field and transported to a local hospital, but he later returned to the stadium.

Kerstetter has split his 37 career starts among three different spots on the offensive line. He was named a captain for the 2020 season.