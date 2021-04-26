New Mexico State’s Devin Richardson, Alabama’s Ben Davis bolster LB depth at Texas

Texas added to its linebacker depth on Monday when Alabama senior Ben Davis announced he was joining the Longhorns.

This comes on the heels of New Mexico State linebacker Devin Richardson announcing on Sunday he was joining Texas, too.

Davis was a consensus five-star prospect when he signed with the Crimson Tide prior to the 2016 season and widely considered Alabama’s No. 1 high school prospect. He did not get extensive playing time until 2019 and had three tackles in 10 games last season.

Richardson was a three-star prospect from Klein but New Mexico State did not play last season because of COVID-19. The 6-foot-3 prospect has three years of eligibility remaining.

