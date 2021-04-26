After three seasons, Texas TE Malcolm Epps putting his name into transfer portal

Texas tight end Malcolm Epps announced Monday he is putting his name into the transfer portal.

“These last 3 years of my life have been nothing short of a blessing for me and my family,” Epps posted on his Twitter account. “Thank you to all of the coaches I’ve come in contact with who have helped me become a better athlete but more importantly a better man.”

Epps said he wished coach Steve Sarkisian “and the entire Longhorn football team the best of luck.”

Epps, a 6-foot-6 target from Houston, caught 24 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns the last three seasons. He appeared in 24 career games and made seven starts.

There could be more roster movement in the coming weeks now that Texas has completed spring football workouts. Sarkisian said Saturday that the coaching staff would have individual meetings with every player on the roster, most likely as a way to let everyone know where they stand.

