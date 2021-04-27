Arizona lineman Zac Swanson becomes the fourth Texas pledge in a three-day span

For the fourth time in a three-day window, Texas earned a victory on the recruiting trail.

Zac Swanson announced his verbal commitment to Texas on Monday night. A four-star defensive end, Swanson attends Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Swanson is his state's sixth-best prospect and his class' 24th-best defensive end.

Swanson joins a sudden rush of pledges to Texas. On Saturday, the Longhorns received a commitment from receiver Xavier Worthy. Over the next two days, linebackers Ben Davis and Devin Richardson said they'd transfer to Texas.

Since Worthy is a high school senior who had previously signed with Michigan and Davis and Richardson were formerly at Alabama and New Mexico State, they will be immediately added to Texas' roster. Swanson won't be a Longhorn until 2022.

The 6-4, 255-pound Swanson becomes the eighth member of UT's 2022 recruiting class. When interviewed by the Arizona Republic about choosing Texas, Swanson said "they're really good about giving kids other opportunities besides football up there. I love the scheme they run. They run a 4-3. That's what I like. I'll be able to play interior and outside."

Texas has recently had a couple of talented prospects sent its way by the state of Arizona. Bijan Robinson, a Tucson product, led Texas in rushing as a freshman in 2020. Since arriving from Scottsdale in 2019, receiver Jake Smith averaged 11.8 yards over his 48 career catches.

