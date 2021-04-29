Three things to about 2021 NFL Draft prospect, Texas Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns

Texas defensive back Caden Sterns was a three-year starter for the Longhorns. Sterns is projected to be taken in the middle rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.

Here is some basic info about Caden Sterns:

High School: Steele

Steele Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 202

202 Hometown: Cibolo, Texas

Here are three things to know about the 2021 NFL Draft prospect:

Caden Sterns was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2018

Caden Sterns was the Big 12 defensive freshman of the year in 2018. It was the seventh time a Longhorn had captured that honor. He started 13 games and had four interceptions that season.

Caden Sterns declared early for the NFL Draft

Sterns opted out of the last two games of the 2020 season after declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

Caden Sterns' brother played football for Oklahoma State

Sterns has six siblings. His brother Jordan was a defensive back for the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 2013-2017.