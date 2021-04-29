Three things to know about 2021 NFL Draft prospect, Texas Longhorn Joseph Ossai

Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai is an explosive pass rusher who is projected to go as high as the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here is some basic info about Ossai:

High School: Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 253

253 Hometown: Conroe, Texas

'I feel the time is now right': Texas standout Joseph Ossai declares for the NFL draft

Here are three things to know about the 2021 NFL Draft prospect.

Joseph Ossai was born in Nigeria

Ossai was born in Ketu Ijaniki, Lagos, Nigeria and moved to Texas when he was 10 years old. His family moved to the United States after his mother won a spot in the U.S. State Department Diversity Visa Lottery program, which grants visas to 50,000 winners from all over the world each year.

Joseph Ossai was the first Texas Longhorns All-American since 2017

Ossai was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. The AP listed him as a linebacker. Ossai was the 145th player in UT history to earn All-America status and the first since 2017.

Joseph Ossai is a fast defensive lineman

Ossai ran the second-fastest time for a defensive lineman in the 2021 draft class. He ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. Jayson Oweh of Penn State was the only defensive lineman who was faster with a 4.39 second 40-yard dash.