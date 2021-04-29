Three things to know about 2021 NFL Draft prospect, Texas football's Sam Ehlinger

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was a four-year starter at the Big 12 Conference school.

Here is some basic info about Ehlinger:

High School: Westlake

Westlake Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 220

220 Age: 22 (Sept. 30, 1998)

22 (Sept. 30, 1998) Hometown: Austin, Texas

Here are three things to know about the 2021 NFL Draft prospect:

Sam Ehlinger played at the same high school as Drew Brees and Nick Foles

Ehlinger attended Westlake High school in Austin, Texas. Westlake is also where Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Drew Brees and Nick Foles played their high school ball.

Sam was named the All-Central Texas Player of the Year as a junior at Westlake and is the school's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Sam Ehlinger was the 2020 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

Sam Ehlinger was the 2020 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, an award presented annually to the FBS-level athlete “who best demonstrates an outstanding record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized for some of the off-the-field leadership and on the field as well,” Ehlinger said. “That’s something my parents always instilled in me that, you know, the game of football is just a game at the end of the day."

Sam Ehlinger holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns scored by a Texas quarterback in a season

Ehlinger ran for 16 touchdowns in the 2018 season, which is the most ever by a Texas quarterback in a single season. Over his four-year career, he ran for 33 touchdowns and 1,907 yards.

