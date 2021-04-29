Three things about 2021 NFL Draft prospect, Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi

Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi has been projected as a first- or second-round NFL draft pick by multiple draft services.

Here is some basic info about Samuel Cosmi:

High school: Atascocita

Atascocita Height: 6-7

6-7 Weight: 309

309 Hometown: Humble, Texas

Here are three things to know about the 2021 NFL Draft prospect:

Samuel Cosmi opted out of the final 2 games of the 2020 season

Cosmi opted out of the last two games in 2020 to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“It was an extremely difficult decision, but after talking with my family, I feel that it’s in my best interest to forgo the remainder of the season,” Cosmi said in a statement released by UT. “My goal is to prepare for the NFL Draft and work towards that dream of mine.”

Samuel Cosmi is the fastest lineman in the 2021 NFL Daft class

Cosmi ran the fastest 40-yard dash for an offensive lineman at his pro day. He ran the 40 in 4.84 seconds.

No post-Samuel Cosmi concerns at Texas?

Andrej Karic took over at left tackle after Cosmi opted out of the end of the season to prepare for the draft. Karic flourished, easing concerns about the post-Cosmi era and officially earning his first start in the Alamo Bowl. In that game, Texas set a school record for total offense in a bowl game (638 yards). Robinson ran for 183 yards on 10 carries.