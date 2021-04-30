Washington selects Texas OL Samuel Cosmi in NFL Draft's second round

For Rodica Cosmi, a longtime dream has been finally realized.

Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi was selected by Washington in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. Washington used the 51st overall pick on the 6-6, 314-pound Cosmi.

Cosmi told the American-Statesman in 2017 that his mother, Rodica, had long kept a board that listed her dreams for her only son. Among the football-related items on that dream board? Playing for the Longhorns and reaching the NFL.

That latter dream will become a reality in the nation's capital.

Once a three-star prospect and Houston commit, Cosmi signed with Tom Herman's first recruiting class at Texas. After redshirting in 2017, Cosmi started in the second game of the 2018 season. That was the first of 34 straight starts, a streak that ended when Cosmi opted out of the remaining two games of UT's 2020 season.

Cosmi lined up as a right tackle in 2018, but he was the Longhorns' primary left tackle in 2019 and 2020. He was an all-Big 12 honoree during his last two years of college.

Texas had now sent its last three left tackles to the NFL. Connor Williams was a second-round pick for Dallas in 2018. Calvin Anderson went undrafted a year later, but he started twice for Denver this past season.

HOOK'EM HIGHLIGHT

Cosmi was credited with a 12-yard touchdown run in a 42-31 win at West Virginia in 2019. On that play, Cosmi became the third offensive lineman from the Big 12 to rush for a touchdown. Cosmi again showcased his fleet feet at UT's pro day this March when he was timed at 4.84 seconds in the 40-yard dash.