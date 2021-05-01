Texas DB Caden Sterns heads to Denver after fifth-round selection in NFL Draft

After graduating from DBU, Caden Sterns has landed his first job in Denver.

On Saturday, Sterns was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the NFL draft's fifth round with the 152nd overall pick. A safety, Sterns was taken four picks after UT defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham was selected by Atlanta.

A five-star member of the 2018 recruiting class, Sterns became an instant star for the Longhorns. His four interceptions during the 2018 season tied a class record at Texas. He was also named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist and the Big 12's defensive freshman of the year that fall.

Sterns was unable to match that production over the next two years. During the 2019 season, he missed four games with injuries. He also opted out of the final two contests of UT's 2020 campaign.

The six-foot, 202-pound Sterns wound up compiling 28 starts, 172 tackles and five interceptions at Texas. In his final game, Sterns totaled a career-high 13 tackles in a 23-20 loss to Iowa State.

The selection of Sterns means that a Texas defensive back has been selected in each of the last four drafts. That matches the Longhorns' longest streak since a four-year run from 1991-94. Since 2010, 11 defensive backs from Texas have been drafted.

HOOK'EM HIGHLIGHT

Over the course of his collegiate career, Sterns intercepted passes thrown by Tulsa's Luke Skipper, TCU's Shawn Robinson, Baylor's Charlie Brewer and Texas Tech's Alan Bowman. Sterns also picked off TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin on a trick play.

None of the aforementioned quarterbacks have reached the NFL yet, but Sterns has previously gotten the best of one of the league's newest arms. Sterns intercepted Trevor Lawrence, who was selected with the first pick of this year's draft, at two different events in high school.