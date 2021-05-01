Sam Ehlinger, Ta’Quon Graham, Caden Sterns: A look at Longhorns picked in the NFL Draft

The NFL passed on drafting Poona Ford altogether, and then he became a full-season starter in Seattle. Charles Omenihu fell to the fifth round, and now he’s a key cog for Houston. Malcolm Roach is on his way in New Orleans, too.

NFL scouts might undervalue Texas defensive linemen, but they’re producing. Ta’Quon Graham could be next in that line after getting picked by Atlanta 148th overall in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

“I definitely talked to them a couple times over this process,” Graham said Saturday. “I had no idea they were going to pick me at all, but I’m sure excited they did pick me and I’m coming to the ATL.”

Within moments, Texas safety Caden Sterns was taken 152nd overall by the Denver Broncos. Sterns was hoping to go much higher, but injuries and inconsistent tackling — by his own admission — brought down his draft stock. “The Wolf” wants to claim some new territory in the Mile High City.

“I understand things happen in the draft process,” Sterns said. “I know what type of player I am. I’m thankful for the Broncos taking a chance on me. So I’m going to give them everything I’ve got and play my role.”

Before the sixth round was complete, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger got the call from the Indianapolis Colts. He was taken 218th overall and becomes the first Texas quarterback drafted since Colt McCoy in 2010.

All told, five Longhorns were selected in the first six rounds of the NFL draft, which began Thursday. Left tackle Sam Cosmi (Washington, second round) and rush end Joseph Ossai (Cincinnati, third round) were both snapped up Friday.

READ: Texas’ Samuel Cosmi, Joseph Ossai see their dreams come true during Friday’s NFL draft

Rounds 4-7 were Saturday, and then undrafted players were eligible to be picked up as unrestricted free agents. For some players, that’s a better route than being drafted in the seventh round; players can pick and choose where they want to go.

A team captain from Temple, Graham played four full seasons with the Longhorns. Moving from defensive end to defensive tackle last season might have been what ultimately opened the door to the NFL.

Graham had 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks last season playing next to Keondre Coburn. Graham said he opted out of the Alamo Bowl because the regular-season finale against Kansas was scrapped because of COVID-19 protocols. He figured it was better to start getting ready for the draft.

“They come and find you when you’re in Temple, Texas,” Graham said Saturday. “The Longhorns found me, and I’m just glad for this process. I grinded throughout college. I found a way, and now I’m here with the Atlanta Falcons. I’m just so grateful.”

Sterns started 28 of 29 games the past three seasons, but his best year was his first. The Cibolo Steele product, rated a five-star recruit, burst onto the scene in 2018 and became the first safety to start since Blake Gideon in 2008. He had 62 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.

With massive tattoos of wolves on his forearms, Sterns became known as “The Wolf of DKR,” a nicknamed given to him by then-recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington.

Sept. 18, 2018: ‘The wolf of DKR’: Texas freshman Caden Sterns off to a howling-good start with Longhorns

Sterns missed four games as a sophomore because of injury and still finished with 58 tackles, including nine against LSU. He had 52 tackles last season and took an active role in leading teammates off the field on social justice issues.

Sterns told Yahoo Sports that Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden was disappointed with his tackling on video. The safety admitted Saturday that when it comes to tackling, “it’s something I’m definitely working on all the time.”

“There was a lot of relief,” Sterns said of getting that call. “I’ve put so much time into this, and I’m going to keep that chip on my shoulder. But more than anything, I’m grateful that I’m going to a great team.

“I’m going to be there with (Texas ex) P.J. Locke, who’s someone who can teach me the way, and also I’m there with Justin Simmons, who’s one of the top safeties in the league, so I’m excited.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.