Indianapolis Colts take Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in sixth round of NFL Draft

On Saturday, Sam Ehlinger added a footnote to his college and high school's history books.

Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL draft. The Colts chose Ehlinger the 218th overall pick.

Ehlinger joins a lineage of NFL-bound quarterbacks from Texas that includes Hall of Famer Bobby Layne and Vince Young. The Longhorns, however, had not had a quarterback drafted since Colt McCoy was a third-round pick by Cleveland in 2010.

Trailing only McCoy, Ehlinger ranks second in UT's history in passing yards (11,436) and touchdown passes (94). He also rushed for 33 touchdowns over his four years on campus. During the 2018 season, Ehlinger set a school and Big 12 record when he threw 308 straight passes without an interception.

Ehlinger compiled a 27-16 record over his 43 starts at Texas. One of those wins was in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Football fans at Austin's Westlake High will also take note of Ehlinger joining the Colts. Three of the Chaparrals' former quarterbacks have now been drafted since 2000. In 2001, San Diego used a second-round pick on Drew Brees. Nick Foles was selected by Philadelphia in the third round of 2012's draft.

Sam Ehlinger's Hook'Em highlight

Late in a trip to No. 6 Oklahoma State this past Halloween, Ehlinger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass that gave Texas a short-lived lead in a game it eventually won in overtime. On the fourth-down play, a scrambling Ehlinger avoided a heavy blitz and found teammate Jake Smith for the score. After the 41-34 win, then-Texas coach Tom Herman said "I thought that was the best play of his career."