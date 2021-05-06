'Heartbreaking news': Football world reacts to death of Jake Ehlinger

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead Thursday, Austin police officials said. Jake is the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

No cause of death or other details were released.

Jake played football at Westlake High School in Austin prior to joining the Texas Longhorns in 2019.

Several former Texas Longhorns including Malik Jefferson, who was signed by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week was among those who offered their prayer on social media.

Other football players from the Big 12 Conference also offered their prayers.

Others around the world of football expressed their condolences including Baker Mayfiled, the Colts owner and the Texas A&M athletic director.