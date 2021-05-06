What we know about the death of Jake Ehlinger, the brother of Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger's younger brother was found dead in Austin Thursday, police said.

Jake Ehlinger was just a few years younger than his older brother, who was recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. A spokesman for the NFL team told the American-Statesman that the team was working to get Sam Ehlinger on a plane back home immediately.

A cause of death in the case not been released by officials, but here's what we know now:

Where was Jake Ehlinger found dead?

Police said Ehlinger was found dead in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. The area is about two miles west of the University of Texas campus.

Police say the cause of death is not suspicious

Authorities did not specify how they found Ehlinger but did say his death is not considered suspicious.

Both Jake and Sam Ehlinger were Longhorn football players

Jake joined the Longhorns in 2019 as a walk-on. A linebacker, he had not played a game for the team.

Like his brother, he attended Westlake High School. He was the teams' leading tackler in 2018 with 97 tackles, seven stops for a loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The boys grew up close with Jake following his brother's footsteps in playing football. In 2018, Jake said he texted or talked with his brother Sam on the phone daily.

“Sam taught me everything I know today,” he said. “He’s always been there for me and the whole family. Smart. Caring. He is the most incredible person, a good brother.”

Tragedy is not the first for Ehlinger family

In 2013, Sam and Jake's father's Ross Ehlinger suffered a heart attack after the start of a triathlon in California. The boys' father coached his sons' Pop Warner football teams when they were growing up.

In a Players Tribune video, Sam Ehlinger remembered his father.

"He was always very positive, very outgoing, very fun," Ehlinger said. "He definitely taught me everything that I knew about the game."

How are Longhorn football players reacting?