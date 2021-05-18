Texas, Arkansas to renew old SWC rivalry in primetime on Sept. 11

​​​​​​The renewal of an old Southwest Conference rivalry will get primetime treatment on ESPN this fall.

Texas and Arkansas will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Fayetteville, Ark., the network announced Tuesday.

The Longhorns and Razorbacks first met in 1894 and started playing regularly in the mid-1900s. They played annually throughout the 20th century until Arkansas joined the Southeastern Conference before the 1992 season.

The Horns and Hogs have met only five times since 1991, with Arkansas holding a 2-3 edge. The last game came in the 2014 Texas Bowl.

More:Four months in, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: ‘I know we’ve got a competitive group’

ESPN also announced it will broadcast the annual Texas-Oklahoma game on Oct. 9. Kickoff has not been scheduled, but the Red River rivalry is typically a day game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Texas opens the season under new coach Steve Sarkisian on Sept. 4 against Louisiana at Royal-Memorial Stadium. School officials are planning on 100% stadium capacity with no mask or social distancing requirements.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.