Texas recruit Jaydon Blue to skip his final season of high school football

The next time that Jaydon Blue carries the football, he will do so for the Texas Longhorns.

Blue announced on Thursday that he will skip the 2021 football season. Blue was set to be a senior running back at Klein Cain High this fall. A four-star recruit, Blue committed to Texas in February.

In a tweet, Blue explained that he was opting out to preserve his body. He will instead focus on his academics and training.

"This is an incremental step in hopes of one day fulfilling my NFL dreams," Blue tweeted.

Among the eight pledges in UT's 2022 recruiting class, no player is rated higher than the 5-11, 205-pound Blue. According to the 247sports composite rankings, Blue is also the third-best running back in the entire Class of 2022.

This past season, Blue ran the football 227 times for an 8-3 Klein Cain team. He gained 2,155 yards over those 227 carries, and he also recorded 14 receptions. As a sophomore, Blue averaged 7.9 yards over his 205 rushing attempts.