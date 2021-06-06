Alabama RB Keilan Robinson, dynamic threat who opted out of 2020, transferring to Texas

Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson announced Sunday he was transferring to Texas.

Robinson, listed at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, ran for 254 yards as a freshman in 2019 but opted out last season because of the pandemic. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator the last two seasons and likely has a good idea of Robinson's skill set.

“All gas No Breaks Straight Za! #HookEm,” Robinson posted on Twitter.

Robinson appeared to get squeezed out of Alabama’s plans. He was listed as a receiver for the team’s spring game. Then, the Tide went out and landed Ohio State receiver transfer Jameson Williams.

Fifth-year senior Brian Robinson is projected to lead Alabama’s backfield committee, AL.com reported.

Texas is expected to have Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as its top two running back choices this fall. Daniel Young has rejoined the program after opting out last year, too. Senior Gabriel Watson was one of the most dynamic Division II running backs at Sioux Falls before joining UT.

Robinson was rated the nation’s 15th-best running back prospect when he signed with Alabama prior to the 2019 season.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.