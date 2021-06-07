Arizona deep snapper Lance St. Louis snaps up a scholarship offer from Texas for 2022

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is committed to perfection in all aspects of roster construction. That includes the deep snapper, too.

Lance St. Louis, a high school senior from Gilbert, Ariz., announced Monday he has committed to play for the Longhorns as part of the 2022 signing class.

Ranked as the No. 2 long snapper in the country, St. Louis accepted his scholarship offer after visiting UT last week. It also represents a nice recruiting win for new special teams coach Jeff Banks.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Texas!,” St. Louis tweeted. “I am grateful for the opportunity!! Hook em.”

In a player bio posted by the Kohl’s Kicking Camp, St. Louis is considered a five-star product.

“St. Louis recently competed at the Kohl’s Western Showcase and finished the day with an average snap time of .66 seconds,” his bio reads on the kicking website. “He followed up his strong charting performance by running a 4.75 second 40-yard dash.”

St. Louis becomes the ninth player committed to UT for the 2022 class. The class currently ranks 10th nationally and second in the Big 12, according to 247Sports rankings.

