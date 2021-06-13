Texas coach Steve Sarkisian lands one commitment, plenty of buzz during big weekend

The Texas football program rolled out all the heavy artillery over the weekend — legends Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams, Vince Young and Colt McCoy, to name a few — for new coach Steve Sarkisian.

It paid off with at least one commitment and plenty of social media buzz.

Henderson (Nev.) Liberty outside linebacker Anthony Jones announced on Twitter on Saturday that he was committed after a weekend visit. Jones (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) had committed to Washington but backed away from the Huskies when defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski left UW for Texas.

“I have a really good relationship with coach K and I’ve heard a lot of really good things about coach Sark,” Jones told Horns247 in May. “I’ve been talking to him recently and I know he brought on a lot of coaches with a lot of experience. I’m pretty excited and it's a really good program.”

Jones is considered a three-star prospect and the 11th-best overall prospect in the state of Nevada, according to 247Sports. He’s the 10th member of the 2022 recruiting class currently ranked eighth nationally.

Meanwhile, Texas offensive coaches were busy feting quarterback Arch Manning, Archie’s grandson and five-star prospect from New Orleans.

Social media went wild when photos of Manning’s arrival at UT hit the internet. One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 cycle is also considering Clemson and Alabama. Manning also visited SMU on Thursday before coming to Austin, according to 247Sports.

