Texas AD Chris Del Conte expanding senior staff by hiring Rutgers’ Sarah Baumgartner

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte is expanding his senior level staff by hiring Sarah Baumgartner, the deputy athletic director at Rutgers.

Baumgartner’s official title and job function is still unclear, according to a UT source. CollegeAD.com, a website that tracks college administrative moves, was the first to report the hire.

Baumgartner was promoted to the No. 2 position within Rutgers athletics in 2016. According to her school bio, Baumgartner assisted with daily oversight of human resources, budgeting, capital projects, contract negotiations and donor solicitation strategy.

Baumgartner also severed as the primary sport administrator for women’s basketball and softball.

Baumgartner is widely respected in her field. She was a four-year softball letterwinner at Illinois and later became a member of the NCAA Division I women’s softball committee. She’s a current member of the Women’s Leaders in College Sports board of directors and serves on several Big Ten committees.

