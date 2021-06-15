Local kicker Will Stone joins Texas' 2022 recruiting class

Once again, Texas has found a kicker in its backyard.

Will Stone announced on Tuesday morning that he has joined UT's 2022 recruiting class. Stone attends Regents High, which is a private school in Austin.

Stone's commitment comes a day after he revealed the interest that Texas had in his leg. Earlier this month, Stone also reported an offer from Michigan State.

The only kicker with a scholarship on the Longhorns' 2021 roster is Cameron Dicker, who was recruited out of Austin's Lake Travis High. This fall, Dicker will be a senior who needs 13 field goals to become UT's all-time leader in that statistical category. Dicker could return in 2022 if he wants to take advantage of the frozen year of eligibility that the NCAA granted its athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This past fall, Stone was an honorable mention on the American-Statesman's All-Central Texas team. He kicked for a Regents team that won the TAPPS Division II championship.

Stone joins a 2022 recruiting class at Texas that has embraced special teams. On June 7, the Longhorns also received a pledge from Arizona deep snapper Lance St. Louis.