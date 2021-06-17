Rueben Owens, one of the Class of 2023's top running backs, backs away from Texas pledge

When it comes to recruiting in 2023, Texas is now starting over from scratch.

El Campo running back Rueben Owens announced on Thursday that he was backing off the commitment he made to Texas this past February. Thus far, Owens had been the only member of UT's 2023 recruiting class.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Owens wrote that "We only get one shot at this decision (and I) would like to make sure it's the best fit for me and my future when I decide." Owens said he would still consider signing with Texas.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Owens is considered a five-star prospect and the Class of 2023's second-best running back. As a sophomore, Owens ran for 1,511 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.

Owens joined a handful of top-tier prospects who visited the Texas campus this past weekend. Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Penn State are among the schools that have reportedly offered Owens a scholarship.