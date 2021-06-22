Texas WR Jake Smith, considered a primary threat for 2021, looking to transfer

Texas receiver Jake Smith, the versatile target with nine touchdown catches the last two seasons, has put his name into the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to the American-Statesman.

The move is likely to stun Longhorns fans who expected Smith to be a central figure in coach Steve Sarkisian’s new offense in 2021.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., product broke onto the scene in 2019 with 25 receptions for 274 yards and six touchdowns. The following season as a sophomore, Smith had 23 catches for 294 yards and three scores. But that was after he missed three of the team’s first four games due to injury.

Smith suffered a broken foot on the first day of spring practice and missed the rest of March and April.

