Texas WR Keithron Lee suspended from all team activities after weekend arrest near Bryan

Incoming Texas freshman Keithron Lee was suspended by coach Steve Sarkisian on Tuesday after the receiver was arrested and charged with assault over the weekend.

Brazos County police records indicate Lee was arrested on Sunday for assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend in an apartment complex in Bryan. Records say Lee was released on a $5,000 bond.

According to a probable cause statement, an officer was dispatched to the Highland Villas Apartments where a juvenile claimed she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The injuries sustained were consistent in a strangulation, according to police, and the juvenile had a bloody lip.

At one point during the altercation, the juvenile told police that she hid in a closet and Lee said, “I’ll give you something to cry about.” The report states then Lee “started to strangle her again.”

“We’re aware of the situation with Keithron Lee,” Sarkisian said in a statement released by UT. “We have talked with his family and he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process.”

Lee was a three-star prospect when he signed in the 2021 recruiting class. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete played for Bryan Rudder and was considering mostly smaller schools during the recruiting process, along with the Longhorns.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.