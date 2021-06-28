Tyler Legacy High running back Jamarion Miller pledges to play football at Texas

If all goes according to plan, Texas will keep some of the state's top talent in its backfield.

On Monday, Jamarion Miller announced that he will play football at Texas. Miller will be a senior at Tyler Legacy High this fall. He is considered a four-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings.

Miller is also the second-ranked running back in the state. The top 2022 running back in Texas is Jaydon Blue, who pledged to the Longhorns in February.

As a junior, Miller rushed for 1,631 yards on 166 attempts. He also averaged 16.6 yards over his 28 receptions. Miller scored 28 offensive touchdowns.

More:Texas coach Sarkisian opens about his vision, recruiting, ice cream at fundraiser luncheon

Bohls:College athletes can now name their price; it's all fair game

In Tyler Legacy's opener this past season, the 5-10, 185-pound Miller rushed for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a rout of Lufkin. He ran for 153 yards, recorded 163 receiving yards and scored four times against Rockwall-Heath in November

Miller is the younger brother of Damion Miller, who signed with Texas in 2017. A four-star receiver in high school, Damion Miller never enrolled at Texas.