Westlake's Connor Robertson and Frisco's Cole Hutson commit to Texas

A couple of days before July Fourth, Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson set off some fireworks on the Texas campus.

Hutson and Robertson announced Friday evening that they'd join the UT football program in 2022. Both Robertson, who is heading into his senior year at nearby Westlake High School, and Hutson, who attends Frisco High, are offensive linemen.

They become the 13th and 14th members of UT's 2022 recruiting class. They are the class's first two offensive linemen.

2022 recruiting class:Tyler Legacy High running back Jamarion Miller pledges to play football at Texas

College sports:NCAA adopts temporary policy on name, image and likeness in seismic shift

A four-star talent in 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Hutson is rated as the No. 13 interior lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. During June, he took official visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He also made an unofficial stop at Alabama.

The 6-4, 296-pound Robertson is viewed as a three-star prospect. He is graded as the 20th-best interior lineman in the nation.

Last season Robertson was a first-team honoree on the American-Statesman's All-Central Texas team. He started for Westlake's state championship team and was credited with 67 pins. He graded out at 97% for the season.

The last Chaparral to accept a scholarship offer from Texas was quarterback Sam Ehlinger in 2017. (In recent years, a number of Westlake football players have walked on at Texas.) This summer, Robertson also visited Northwestern and Stanford.