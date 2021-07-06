Receiver Jake Smith headed to USC, joining other former Longhorns on West Coast

All those former Texas assistants now at USC continue to lure Longhorns to Los Angeles.

Former Texas receiver Jake Smith announced Tuesday he will transfer to the Pac-12 school and play alongside fellow UT transfer Keaontay Ingram.

“I’ve decided to continue my education and football career at USC!,” Smith tweeted. “Coach (Clay) Helton I can’t thank you enough for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to LA and become a Trojan! Fight on.”

Former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, safeties coach Craig Naivar and recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington are all now with the Trojans. Former North Texas assistant Graham Harrell is also heading into his third season as USC’s offensive coordinator.

Ingram left UT shortly after the regular season and arrived at USC in time for spring practice. Safety Xavion Alford played in four games for the Longhorns last season; he’s now with the Men of Troy. Same goes for tight end Malcolm Epps, another UT transfer to Los Angeles.

Smith, an Arizona native, had 48 receptions for 568 yards and nine touchdowns the last two seasons with the Longhorns. He played in 15 games. He suffered a broken foot injury in March and missed the rest of spring practice. Smith announced he was transferring on June 22.

With Smith’s departure, Joshua Moore (10 touchdown receptions) is UT’s only veteran target with considerable statistics heading into the 2021 season.

