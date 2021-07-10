No. 22 Penn State: Nittany Lions' safeties might have that winning Lackawanna look

Donnie Collins

Scranton Times-Tribune

SCRANTON, Pa. — So much of the story for guys like Ji'Ayir Brown is about time.

It's about how little they have to make an impression in big-time college football. It's about the stigma that they're gap-fillers, here today and gone tomorrow. It's about making a quick pitch to prove otherwise.

That's what even the best junior college transfers have to deal with. Thing with Brown is, the Penn State safety has always thrived under that pressure, always been able to take that first opportunity and turn it into something quite a bit more tangible.

He did it last summer with the Nittany Lions. He did it a few years back in Scranton, too.

Months before he became a standout on the fierce, championship-caliber Lackawanna College defenses in 2018 and 2019, Brown was a walk-on surrounded by what seemed like dozens of other defensive backs trying to catch head coach Mark Duda's eye during his first practice before the 2018 campaign.

Brown was mined out of New Jersey by Falcons defensive coordinator Bill Reiss, and he quickly showed he could be a diamond. The relative unknown would separate himself from those others in the defensive backfield, win a starting spot as a freshman and help lead Lackawanna to the NJCAA championship game as a sophomore.

"I was not on (Duda's) recruiting radar at all," Brown said n April, during the Nittany Lions' spring football practices. "I walked on at Lackawanna looking to compete for a job, a spot, and I just went out there and I played my hardest that one practice. And coach Duda recognized me, and everybody else started to recognize how talented I was.

"And from there, it's history."

That might not be an overstatement for Brown or Lackawanna, if things go as they may be trending in Happy Valley this spring. One of the more fierce battles for a starting spot is at safety, where Brown is said to be one of the strongest contenders to claim the job vacated by the graduated Lamont Wade.

If that happens, and with senior Jaquan Brisker manning the other spot, Penn State could open the season with a pair of starting safeties who both donned the Falcons uniform and learned the ins and outs of being top-caliber defenders under the tutelage of Duda and Reiss.

That has never happened before at Penn State, even with the strengthening pipeline between the programs. But Brown has impressed coaches since arriving on campus last summer, as much with his approach to the game as with his talent.

"He's just much more comfortable and much more confident, which we typically see in second-year players, whether you're second-year high school or a second-year junior college player," Penn State head coach James Franklin said. "He's an awesome young man, in general. He's very appreciative of the opportunity being here at Penn State. Obviously, Lackawanna really prepared him."

Brisker had a legendary season in 2018, leading the Falcons in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles as a safety. But Brown's career was just about as productive. In 20 career games, he had 75 tackles, eight interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Lackawanna went 19-1 with Brown on the field, and when Penn State got a look at his steady approach, he was inserted into some packages immediately, and somewhat unexpectedly to those outside the program, to open the 2020 season.

That's why he is well-positioned to make a run at that starting spot alongside Brisker. Captain Jonathan Sutherland has more experience in the system, but the Nittany Lions went to Brown ahead of him on passing downs last season.

Freshmen Enzo Jennings and Tyler Rudolph are tremendous athletes who Penn State recruited out of high school, but Jennings is in his first season and Rudolph has barely seen the field. And the name that keeps coming up in the race for that job this spring is Ji'Ayir Brown's.

"He's a guy who comes in to work," Sutherland said. "He has a great attitude, and he competes. He's made tremendous strides since last year, as far as him getting more comfortable with the playbook and the plays."

Brown is an admitted underdog his whole life, someone who dominated the fields and courts growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, but who also seemed somewhat unknown outside the borders of that city. He came to Lackawanna having to earn a spot, and that's the situation he found himself in at Penn State last season.

It's everybody's reality once they walk into a big-time college program, of course. But it's not one easily grasped by many, considering these kinds of players are typically the best athletes in the history of their schools.

It would seem easy to get confused. But it hasn't been for Brown.

"I've always known that I've had to prove myself," he said.

At Penn State, he has, and if they continue to do so, there could be a point in the fall where it will be difficult to look at the Nittany Lions defense and not think about the impact Lackawanna College has had on it.

Our preseason Top 25

For the last 12 years, the American-Statesman's sports staff has spent July breaking down our own preseason Top 25 rankings. Last year's eventual College Football Playoff semifinalists ranked first, second, third and ninth in our 2020 poll.

Our previous Top 25 team stories:

No. 25 Ole Miss: Rebels are hoping, banking on good returns from Lane Kiffin 3.0

No. 24 Washington: Huskies' Morris looks like the quarterback to run with — for now

No. 23 Louisiana: Billy Napier could be college football's next big thing (if he wants it)