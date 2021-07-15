'Soft as hell.' Big 12 stance on 'Horns Down' gesture draws ire of football fans on Twitter.

The Big 12 conference said it plans to curb taunting, including the use of the "Horns Down" sign on the football field.

Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks said the barb often targeted at Texas players and their fanbase would "probably be a foul" under certain circumstances.

"If you do a Horns Down to a Texas player, that's probably going to be a foul. If you do a Horns Down to the crowd, it probably won't be a foul."

Longhorns football:Texas coach Steve Sarkisian goes in-depth on QB battle

More Big 12:Is the league hurt if Texas is winning in everything but football?

Burks said the ultimate decision will be left with officials who will consider intent and the situation, but news of the conference's stance on the signal drew reactions from football fans on Twitter.