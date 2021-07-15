Texas’ Steve Sarkisian won’t look at Longhorns’ recent past, only forward at Big 12 media days

ARLINGTON — That baked cake was thrown in the trash long ago. The soggy pancakes and binder are gone, and so is the pee chart, too.

Steve Sarkisian might’ve gotten a laugh at the wacky and motivational things his two predecessors have used coaching at Texas. The scoreboard wasn’t all that funny most days. Neither Charlie Strong nor Tom Herman won a championship. Both got fired.

Not everything got thrown out, though.

“Winning is hard,” Sarkisian said Thursday, totally unaware that was the key phrase Herman used so often that it destroyed his credibility with the fan base. At least it’s not “really, really hard” as fans were told.

As the third Texas coach in eight seasons, Sarkisian inherits a program swimming in averageness. There was nothing he could do about that at Big 12 media days. But at least the 47-year-old California native acknowledged there’s plenty of work ahead to catch Oklahoma. And Iowa State, for that matter.

“I haven’t been focused on what happened before,” Sarkisian said at AT&T Stadium. “We put all our energy into what we’re doing now. And I do believe at the end of the day, teams win championships. Locker rooms, facilities don’t win championships. Big stadiums don’t win championships. Bright lights don’t win championships. Recruiting rankings don’t win championships.

“You don’t get a ring for that,” he continued in all-gas-no-brakes fashion. “You get a ring for winning games, for winning tough games in November and in December in the fourth quarter when you’ve got to have that drive, when you’ve got to get that stop. That’s what we’re trying to instill in our team.”

In short, Sarkisian wants dead-level consistency. The Horns shouldn’t be a team that plays to the level of the opponent, another massive problem the last seven seasons.

In Sarkisian’s world, it’s about “being the most mentally and physically tough football team that’s committed, disciplined and has a real level of accountability to the program first, to the team first, and doing on a consistent daily basis.”

So have things changed? “I don’t want to say better. But it’s different,” defensive tackle Keondre Coburn said. “I am enjoying myself right now.”

Sarkisian said when he arrived, everyone got a “a clean slate.” This program needed a reset after a calendar year full of distractions, including a long saga over “The Eyes of Texas” school song that divided the locker room.

Now, it feels like all the attention is back on football. Name, image and likeness issues will create some ripples, no question. For example, running back Bijan Robinson said he’s already signed deals with Raising Cane’s restaurant and the social media site Cameo. More deals are coming later, he said.

Still, “we just know that (NIL) can’t be the main focus,” Robinson said.

“It’s a lot of player-led things going on with this team,” Robinson said. “Last year, we kind of had a lot of distractions from COVID to social justice, so many different things that were going on and taking our mind off of football so we would be so individual and be so you know separated in our team and I feel it hurt us in a lot of situations during the season.”

Asked specifically if last year’s distractions created chaos, Robinson said, “It was obviously a little bit of a distraction. For us, we really don’t focus on that stuff anymore.”

Said Coburn: “You don’t really have the right to worry about other stuff outside of football right now because it’s a new program, new everything.”

Texas officials will be celebrating plenty of off-field things this season. The $175-million south end zone expansion is complete. Bevo Boulevard, the pregame circus outside Royal-Memorial Stadium, is returning in all its glory. Texas even installed a new FieldTurf with end zone colors that better resembles Pantone 159, a true burnt orange.

But on the field, there are a ton of questions. Start with the quarterback and who will replace four-year starter Sam Ehlinger.

Sarkisian spoke in depth and raved Thursday about junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card. “At some point in training camp, I’m going to have to trust my gut and I’ve got to name the starter,” he said.

Texas had only two players named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, Robinson and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. A source said the Horns likely won’t have a single player on the preseason Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy watch lists when those are released later this month.

Joshua Moore is the only established threat at receiver. DeMarvion Overshown is the only established linebacker. At least the offensive and defensive lines should be solid, and the secondary has plenty of athleticism.

Sarkisian didn’t stand pat with the roster handed to him. The Horns have been active in the transfer portal, picking up six players along with the 26 new freshmen. Linebacker Ben Davis (Alabama), defensive end Ray Thornton (LSU) and running back Keilan Robinson (Alabama) all have “won national championships,” Coburn said. Surely that experience can only help.

And there’s Xavier Worthy, once a Michigan signee who ultimately landed in Austin.

“X, remember his name,” Coburn said. “There’s another Tyreek Hill in college. I have never seen somebody getting the second shift to go get a ball in my life the way he did a couple days ago.”

If Worthy has any magical qualities like the Kansas City Chiefs star, the Horns will have something special. Not that you need anything special to win games. Or, maybe you do.

Nine months on the job, Herman said it wasn’t like he could “sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we’ve arrived.” Urban Meyer couldn’t resist taking a shot at Herman after the 2017 Maryland loss by making fun of “pixie dust” and saying, “He got a dose of reality.”

Sarkisian has spent six-and-a-half months on the job and said Thursday that despite the great stadium, resources and talented recruits, he can’t “sprinkle a little magical fairy dust and all of a sudden we’re a really good football program.”

Lifting Texas out of this morass of mediocrity won’t be easy. Sarkisian knows what he signed up for. His players know it, too.

“I believe God has a plan for this team,” Robinson said. “I still believe that wholeheartedly because I see us going in the right direction.”

