Are Texas and Oklahoma trying to join the SEC? Officials say 'no comment' on possible discussions

Texas and Oklahoma have been talking with Southeastern Conference officials about leaving the Big 12 Conference and joining the 14-team SEC, to permanently changing the college athletic landscape.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the possible move, and initially, high-level sources at both Texas and OU were evasive with the American-Statesman.

“Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation,” a UT spokesman told the Statesman.

Any decision to change athletic conferences would have to be approved by the UT System Board of Regents and their counterparts at Oklahoma.

Last Friday, UT President Jay Hartzell told the Statesman, “Sorry, I can’t comment on all the athletic rumors swirling around right now in this crazy time.”

Asked if the rumor of exploratory talks between Texas, OU and the SEC were true, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said last Friday, “No. We’re watching the changing landscape like everybody else. We’re trying to manage all the new things coming our way like everybody else and learning as we go.”

Asked about the viability of the rumor, Castiglione said, “Come on, man. I don’t even want to be associated with rumormongering. It seems like Groundhog Day. It seems like once a year, people start to trigger some kind of article and start talking about things that might change down the road.”

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte did not respond to calls or texts on Wednesday.

An SEC source said for Texas and Oklahoma to join the 14-member SEC would require a three-fourths majority vote, meaning at least 11 schools would have to approve. At least one school in College Station would likely vote no.

Texas A&M left the Big 12 and joined the SEC prior to the 2012 football season in part to get away from Texas. Asked about the rumors at SEC media days in Hoover, Ala., A&M athletic director Ross Bjork appeared caught off guard.

“We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas,” Bjork told reporters. “There’s a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12 — to be stand alone, to have our own identity and that’s our feeling.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also told reporters in Hoover that he had “no comment on that speculation,” according to CBS Sports. Sankey also told a reporter from 247Sports, “I’m here to talk about the 2021 season.”

What could be driving the discussions? College football has been rocked by a series of changes in recent years, most notable the transfer portal and new rules about name, image and likeness.

Also, most major conference TV contracts are up for renewal in 2024 or 2025. And college presidents and athletic directors are now talking about expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

It’s unclear how any of these changes are going to affect the financial dynamics in play.

If Texas and Oklahoma were to leave the Big 12, their television grant of rights extend through the 2024-25 school year. Both schools would forfeit their share of the Big 12 TV revenue to the other league members, should they leave early.

Texas also has an exclusive deal with ESPN for Longhorn Network, which is worth at least $15 million annually. The contract runs through June 2031. It’s unclear how the LHN deal would complicate matters with a move to the SEC, which also has a deal with ESPN for the SEC Network.

The SEC distributed approximately 45.5 million to its 14-member schools, the league said in February. The Big 12 distributed $34.5 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

On the stage in Hoover, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was asked if Texas and OU would like to join the SEC. “I bet they would," he said. "I’m just worried about A&M.”

Fisher has repeatedly scoffed at questions about whether the Texas-Texas A&M football series will ever be renewed. Del Conte has said previously that he reached out to Bjork to restart the rivalry only to have the Aggies decline.

“The SEC’s been a perfect fit for us,” Bjork told ESPN’s Paul Finebaum on Wednesday. “People ask about scheduling the game. And my answer is, look, they’ve moved on and we’ve moved on. I think that’s the path we’ve been going down, and that’s the path we want to continue.”

