Texas in the SEC? Texas A&M athletic director opposed while fans have feelings about renewing rivalry

Southeastern Conference officials are said to be in talks with leaders at Texas and Oklahoma about the two schools leaving the Big 12 and joining the conference, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

Sources at both schools have been evasive when asked about the idea by the Statesman, including Texas President Jay Hartzell, who told the American-Statesman that he couldn't comment "athletic rumors." The Chronicle reported that an announcement could come within weeks.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reportedly gave “no comment on that speculation" at SEC Media Days, but questions on the possibility of the Longhorns joining the conference drew answers from Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher and athletic director Ross Bjork.

Here's how they responded, and how Aggie fans are reacting to the possibility of a return to a rivalry game.

Texas A&M's Ross Bjork, Jimbo Fisher react to report

During SEC Media Days Wednesday, Bjork said he was unaware of either Texas or Oklahoma expressing interest in joining the SEC.

“We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas," Bjork said, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Bjork went on to say the Aggies left the Big 12 to "stand-alone and have our own identity."

For his part, Fisher was direct about the idea of the Longhorns joining his conference.

"I bet they would," he said.

Texas A&M football renewing rivalry with Texas stands out to fans

Texas A&M left the Big 12 and joined the SEC in 2012 along with Missouri. The move marked the end of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry which included 184 meetings since 1894.

The game was usually played on the Friday after Thanksgiving over the recent years. Texas leads the series 76–37–5 and had won 12 of the last 17 meetings. Texas won the last time they played in 2011 on a field goal as time expired.

Both Longhorn and Aggie fans have called for a return of the rivalry game but they have not played in 10 years since the Aggies joined the SEC. In 2016, Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward indicated he would be interested in restarting the rivalry. A Longhorns move to the SEC would allow the rivalry to be renewed.

