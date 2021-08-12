'He absolutely loves the game': Westlake's Connor Robertson joins Texas football's 2022 recruiting class

Westlake High School offensive lineman Connor Robertson hasn't circled any dates on the Chaparrals' 2021 schedule.

Even though he starts for a program that has won two straight state Class 6A championships and hasn't missed the playoffs since 1987, Robertson isn't looking ahead yet to playing football in November or December. He's not ready for the annual rivalry game against Lake Travis, either.

It might sound cliché, but Robertson — one of 17 commitments in Texas' 2022 recruiting class — insists he isn't "looking forward to any game except the one that week." Since that mindset helped the Chaps last year, Robertson is just focusing on an Aug. 27 trip to Temple for now.

After Westlake opens its season against Temple, Robertson will shift his attention to Euless Trinity and later Mansfield Summit. A game against Del Valle then becomes the year's biggest game if only for one week.

At some point, the next — and, temporarily, biggest — opponent on Robertson's schedule will be Louisiana-Monroe. He intends to join the Longhorns before their scheduled opener against the Warhawks in 2022.

"(Texas is) the best fit for me," said Robertson, who committed to the Longhorns in early July. "I feel really good about it. No regrets to this point."

Robertson is one of two offensive linemen in Texas' class that currently ranks No. 10 in the country. The 6-foot-4, 296-pound lineman is rated by 247Sports' composite rankings as a three-star prospect.

A move-in from Connecticut last season, Robertson earned All-Central Texas honors for a Westlake team that won the Class 6A, Division I championship. He graded out at 97% with 67 pins during his first year in the Lone Star State. "Not somebody you would want to go against," Chaps quarterback Cade Klubnik said.

Westlake uses Robertson as a tackle, but Texas has recruited him as an interior lineman. He's been told that he'll transition to center once he arrives, he said. Robertson, who trains with former NFL lineman D.J. Morrell, said he feels comfortable playing all five positions on the line.

He has been taught to have a "schizophrenic nature in football." He prides himself on his on-field physicality and the balance between his run- and pass-blocking abilities.

"I think he's a student of the game. I think he absolutely loves the game of football," Westlake offensive line coach Brandon Murdock said. "He studies his position, he studies his opponent. He plays the game on edge and that's the way that the great linemen do it."

Robertson, who wants to study in the McCombs School of Business, took official visits to Texas, Stanford and Northwestern this summer. He said he "grew up in a very smart family." His father is a UT graduate and his mother went to Duke. His two sisters went to Wake Forest.

Duke and Wake Forest were factors in Robertson's recruiting. Duke, in fact, was the first Power Five program to offer him a scholarship. But in the end, the family didn't add another Blue Devil to the dinner table. The Demon Deacons count remains at two.

"There was a point where it was a little tense," joked Robertson of the dynamic in his home. "They wanted me to do what was best for myself and what's best for the family. I think now that they know everything about Texas and everything that I chose it for, they're just really excited."

When they announced their college plans within a minute of each other last month, Robertson and Frisco's Cole Hutson became the first two offensive linemen to commit to new Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. That makes them the perfect pitchmen for Sarkisian, the Longhorns and offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

Robertson won't be pushy with the Clemson-bound Klubnik or incoming Westlake transfer TJ Shanahan, a four-star offensive lineman who's holding a Texas offer. He didn't like being pressured during his recruitment and he'll treat others the same way. But Robertson does a burnt-orange sales pitch for any recruit who wants to listen.

"I've been trying to preach what I thought made Texas different than any other school. Just trying to make that point clear across the recruits that we're trying to get," Robertson said. "I'm really just about winning and I know that having the best players is what kickstarts winning."