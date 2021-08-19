Texas recruiting notebook: Is Jaylon Guilbeau back in play for the Longhorns?

Will a recruiting reunion happen soon at Texas?

Port Arthur Memorial's Jaylon Guilbeau announced last week that Texas, Texas A&M and TCU are the three schools he's still considering. Guilbeau, who did not immediately respond to the American-Statesman's request for comment, is rated as a four-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Guilbeau has been linked with the Longhorns before. In fact, he committed to Texas last September. He maintained that pledge after UT replaced Tom Herman with Steve Sarkisian as its head coach at the beginning of the year. However, Guilbeau decommitted July 21.

For various reasons, a decommitment is often akin to a divorce in recruiting. According to the 247Sports database, John Burt is the last recruit to sign with Texas after previously decommitting from the Longhorns. A receiver who spent five seasons in Austin, Burt signed in 2015.

Guilbeau and Texas have not closed the book on each other. He was spotted on campus about a week after his decommitment. And Texas did make Guilbeau's list of finalists.

But Texas fans should be wary of the Aggies. Guilbeau and Beaumont West Brook's Bryce Anderson hinted to 247Sports this summer that they are a package deal. Anderson, a four-star safety, later said he'd play at Texas A&M.

If Guilbeau re-ups with the Longhorns, he will join New Orleans native Ronald Lewis as the cornerbacks in UT's class. Lewis committed to Texas earlier this month.

They said it: "We're trying to forecast the future a little bit, right? Recruiting for us right now, you're recruiting a bit to the unknown. We've never played a game yet (in the SEC). Nobody knows exactly what this is going to look like. So you're trying to sell people on something that, you know, a pretty integral part of their experience is our style of play and how we're going to play and what the offense and defense and special teams look like and all those things.

"The SEC recruitment is kind of similar. We're not there yet. I don't really know when we're going. It's hard to sell it, in a sense that when is that going to happen and does it even affect the recruits that we're recruiting now. I think it's a piece to the puzzle. But quite frankly, we're focusing on what we're doing now and even for them what we're doing now because that's what the future holds for us in the short term." — Sarkisian, when asked Aug. 5 about what he's telling recruits regarding the Longhorns' future in the SEC.

Around the Big 12: Gladewater's DJ Allen became the biggest prize in TCU's 2022 class when the four-star receiver committed to the Horned Frogs last Friday. ... Joe Baker, a three-star offensive lineman from Southlake Carroll, will play at Kansas. ... An Oklahoma pledge since October, Illinois-raised receiver Luther Burden reopened his recruitment Aug. 17. With Burden moving on, no Big 12 school has a five-star recruit in the fold.