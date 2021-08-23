Four questions surrounding this year's Texas Longhorns' offense

Four questions facing Texas' offense heading into the season:

Who's the quarterback?

The inside edge to Texas' quarterback battle figures to go to Thompson, who's been around for a couple of years and lit up Colorado in the second half of the Alamo Bowl in place of an injured Sam Ehlinger. And yet, Card, the redshirt freshman, hasn't gone away.

By all accounts, both quarterbacks have looked equally good and not-so-good during preseason camp and scrimmages. But really, does it have to be a true either/or when it comes to Thompson and Card? Both could easily end up playing this season. Think Shane Buechele vs. Ehlinger back in 2017.

What will Bijan do?

Second-year running back Bijan Robinson is the real focal point of Texas' offense, even more than who'll end up playing quarterback. The Longhorns' success or lack of success figures to go through the running game, and this season is Robinson's to show what he can do.

Keaontay Ingram has transferred out. Roschon Johnson has settled into a backup role and Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson, at this point, is an unknown commodity. Bijan Robinson led the team in rushing last season while splitting the carries, but came on big in the final two games and is generating some buzz this summer about a possible Heisman Trophy run.

The Longhorns would settle for some explosive plays in the running game, along with a 1,000-yard season. Texas hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since D'Onta Foreman broke 2,000 yards in 2016.

Is this offensive line ready?

Everything, from Thompson or Card settling into a starting role or Robinson getting things done in the running game, starts up front. The Longhorns have enough experience in linemen like Derek Kerstetter (his fifth year, with 37 career starts at center, guard and tackle), Denzel Okafor (48 games, 12 starts), Christian Jones (10 starts last year) and Junior Angilau (22 starts), but they were also able to get significant contributions from Andrej Karic and Jake Majors, and even Tyler Johnson.

So new offensive line coach Kyle Flood has pieces to work with, at least.

Is there an alpha receiver?

There's been lots of turnover in the wide receivers room. Gone are Brennan Eagles, Jake Smith and Tarik Black, who were the team's second-, third- and fourth-leading pass catchers last year.

Joshua Moore is back, and he connected with Ehlinger enough to be the team's most productive receiver. But even that was a marginal distinction; Moore led the team with 30 catches, but Eagles had 28 and Smith had 23. And Moore will break in a new quarterback. Jordan Whittington, the former five-star recruit from Cuero, should settle into the slot role with Smith gone, but he also has dealt with injuries his first two years.

Names to get more acquainted with: Xavier Worthy, Marcus Washington, Al'Vonte Woodard and Troy Omeire.

— Richard Tijerina