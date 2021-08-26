Longhorns beat out Alabama, Texas A&M for a pledge from Mississippi recruit Aaron Bryant

The Texas Longhorns continue to search the country for the Class of 2022's top talent.

On Thursday afternoon, Texas received a verbal commitment from defensive lineman Aaron Bryant. A four-star defensive lineman, Bryant attends Southaven High in Mississippi.

Bryant chose Texas over Alabama and Texas A&M.

Bryant becomes the 18th member of UT's 2022 recruiting class. In addition to 11 Texans, Steve Sarkisian and his staff have received commitments from Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi and Nevada recruits.

On the 247Sports composite rankings, the 6-4, 306-pound Bryant is regarded as the 46th-best defensive lineman in the country and his state's ninth-best prospect. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Bryant recorded 68 tackles and six sacks during his junior year.

Bryant joins North Shore High's Kristopher Ross and Arizona product Zac Swanson as the 2022 defensive linemen committed to Texa