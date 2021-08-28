Report: Redshirt freshman Hudson Card will be Texas’ starting QB vs. Louisiana in season opener

The decision appears to be in. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will name Hudson Card as the starting quarterback for the season opener against No. 23 Louisiana on Sept. 4.

Horns247 first reported the decision on Saturday. A UT spokesman could not confirm, and Sarkisian could not be reached.

Sarkisian is rolling the dice, to be sure. It will be the redshirt freshman’s first start and Card’s first real game experience.

The Lake Travis product played in just two games last season, mostly in mop-up duty. He’s attempted only three passes.

August 7:After first scrimmage, Sarkisian on Texas QBs: ‘Neither guy played up to the standard that I view as acceptable’

August 14:Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on his QBs: ‘I thought they had a really good week’

Card would be replacing four-year starter Sam Ehlinger, who threw for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns. Ehlinger is now battling for the backup job with the Indianapolis Colts.

So what does this decision mean for junior Casey Thompson? It was thought the veteran who threw four touchdown passes in last season’s Alamo Bowl would win the starting job. Thompson carried himself like the starter throughout the offseason, holding extra film sessions with receivers as they learned a new offense.

Thompson has completed 20 of 29 passes for 309 yards and six touchdowns in seven career games with the Longhorns.

Typically, if a veteran quarterback can’t beat out a younger player, coaches lean toward the younger player. Sarkisian has stressed throughout August that both players have performed well, both going through various ups and downs.

“I’ve always said we’re probably in a better position at the quarterback position than a lot of people, because I really believe we have two guys that can play,” Sarkisian said last Saturday. “Now, I believe in having a starter and having a backup. But, man, when you know I've got a backup that can play at a high level and operate our offense the way we want to operate, that’s really a luxury for us.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.