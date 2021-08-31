How to watch Texas football vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

The No. 19-ranked Texas football team will open their 2021 NCAA football season against No. 23 University of Louisiana at 3: 30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The game will be the first as Texas Longhorns head football coach for Steve Sarkisian.

Texas football: Golden: Hey Sark, need help calling those first plays Saturday? A few suggestions

Texas football: Bohls: Sarkisian picks Card as Texas' quarterback, but may still shuffle the deck

Sarkisian's career ups and downs have been well documented. He was fired by USC in October 2015 after alcohol issues surfaced. After stints as an analyst at Alabama, play-caller for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and play-caller for Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, Sarkisian was hired as Texas head football coach Jan. 2 after Tom Herman was fired.

Sarkisian told the American-Statesman in January that there was a time he wondered about ever getting a second chance. But he soon stopped worrying. “How do I be the best version of Steve Sarkisian today?” he said.

Texas football: Hudson Card is QB1, but Texas has plenty of veterans among its starting 22 vs. Louisiana

Texas football: Expectations are swirling as Steve Sarkisian steers Texas football into new era

The first Texas football game of the season comes against a stout opponent, if last year's record is any indicator.

Louisiana finished the 2020 NCAA football season with a 10-1 record, and the team's first-ever top 25 finish. The Cajuns return 20 starters, including all five offensive linemen and quarterback Levi Lewis, who is 24-4 under center with 54 career touchdowns passes and only 14 interceptions.

On Monday, it was announced that redshirt freshman Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns against the Cajuns.

Texas football: Golden: Louisiana, Arkansas hardly make for a cakewalk to a 2-0 start in Sark's first year

Texas football: After Hurricane Ida strikes, Ragin' Cajuns pray for Louisiana and share cries for help

How to watch, stream Texas football vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

Where: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Cedric Golden and Brian Davis of Hookem contributed to this report.