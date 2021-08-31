What is the Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football betting line, over/under?

The No. 19 Texas football team is set to play the No. 23 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns in a non-conference football game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The game marks the 2021 NCAA football season opener for both schools.

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a 7-3 season in 2020. After the season, Tom Herman was fired as head football coach, and Steve Sarkisian was named to the job.

The Longhorns have played the Cajuns twice in program history. Texas leads the all-time series 2-0 vs. Louisiana. Most recently, the Longhorns won 60-3 vs. the Ragin' Cajuns in 2005.

Texas Longhorns, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football betting odds

The Texas Longhorns are an 8.5-point favorite against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, according to Tipico Sportsbook as of Monday morning.

The over/under is 58.5 points.

Texas is -320 to win outright, and the UL Ragin' Cajuns are +250 to win outright.

