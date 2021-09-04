Highlights: Texas football vs. Louisiana

Hookem

The No. 19-ranked Texas football team will open its 2021 NCAA football season against No. 23 University of Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Texas leads 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

New Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian will make his debut.

Sarkisian's career ups and downs are well-known. Fired by USC in October 2015 after alcohol issues surfaced, Sarkisian subsequently worked stints as an analyst at Alabama, play-caller for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and play-caller for Nick Saban's Crimson Tide

Sarkisian was hired as Texas head football coach Jan. 2 after Tom Herman was fired.

The first Texas football game of the season comes against a tough opponent, if last year's record is any indicator.

Louisiana finished the 2020 NCAA football season with a 10-1 record, and the team's first-ever top 25 finish. The Cajuns return 20 starters, including all five offensive linemen and quarterback Levi Lewis.

Redshirt freshman Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns against the Cajuns.

Texas' Hudson Card completes first TD pass to Bijan Robinson

Hudson Card hits Bijan Robinson out off the backfield with a pass and he cruises 18 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Texas takes a 7-3 lead.

Kenneth Almendares kick 37-yard field goal

Louisiana gets on the board first with a Kenneth Almendares 37-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

