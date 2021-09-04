Texas vs. Louisiana football officials, referee, umpires

The No. 19-ranked Texas football team will start their 2021 NCAA football season against No. 23 University of Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian will make his Texas Longhorn debut.

Texas is coming off of a 7-3 season in 2020 while the Ragin' Cajuns were 10-1 last year.

Here are the officials for the game.

Referee: Tuta Salaam

Umpire: Bill Bishop

Head Linesman: Matt Burks

Line Judge: Kelly Deterding

Field Judge: Rich Almeroth

Side Judge: Lo van Pham

Back Judge: Chris Alston

Center Judge: Craig Helser

Replay Official: Jack McDonald

