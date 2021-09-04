Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Texas vs. Louisiana football officials, referee, umpires

Doug Miller
Hookem

The No. 19-ranked Texas football team will start their 2021 NCAA football season against No. 23 University of Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian will make his Texas Longhorn debut. 

Texas is coming off of a 7-3 season in 2020 while the Ragin' Cajuns were 10-1 last year.

More:How to watch Texas football vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Here are the officials for the game. 

In this April 24, 2021, Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the ball during the final half of their spring NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)

Referee: Tuta Salaam

Umpire: Bill Bishop

Head Linesman: Matt Burks

Line Judge: Kelly Deterding

Field Judge: Rich Almeroth

Side Judge: Lo van Pham

Back Judge: Chris Alston

Center Judge: Craig Helser

Replay Official: Jack McDonald

More Texas Longhorns football news