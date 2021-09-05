Texas vs. Louisiana: Our five pregame questions facing the Horns — answered

Prior to Saturday's season opener against No. 23 Louisiana, we asked five questions that Texas was facing. Here's how they played out in the 38-18 victory:

Do we have more QB1 questions or answers?

Answers.

We think.

Remember, this is just one game. But Hudson Card easily answered a lot of questions and eased concerns about Steve Sarkisian going with the redshirt freshman. Card looked mature against a top-25 opponent, certainly more mature than a quarterback should have looked with only three college completions under his belt. He looked steady, made plays running the ball, extended drives, managed the pocket, made good decisions, avoided mistakes and showed accuracy with over-the-middle throws and contested passes. Again, it was just the first game. Next up is a road game in hostile Fayetteville.

A smashing debut:Texas Longhorns power past Louisiana behind Card, Robinson 38-18

How many touches for Bijan Robinson?

24.

That's an enticing number. Robinson had 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, and added four catches for 73 yards and another score. Good things happened when he got the ball. He had runs of 17 and 19 yards and averaged 5.2 on the ground, and hurt the Cajuns for catches of 18, 28 and 18 yards. In his last three games, Robinson has rushed for 458 yards, averaged 206 total yards a game, averaged 11.7 yards per carry and has produced eight touchdowns. Sarkisian hinted this summer that could get around 20 touches a game. Can you say 25?

What did Xavier Worthy do?

He caught one pass. And he returned one punt.

Meh? Hardly. The four-star freshman got only two touches, but impressed on both plays. On the first play of the second quarter and the Longhorns backed up to their own 8-yard line, Worthy made a shifty double move to separate himself from his defender and then turned his body around to haul in a 34-yard catch. And he looked super quick on a weaving 18-yard punt return. Not quite Tyreek Hill, as defensive tackle Keondre Coburn predicted this summer, but Worthy certainly seems worthy for more targets.

Highlights:Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football

Did Texas get to Levi Lewis?

Yes.

Louisiana's 5-10, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback looked harried for much of the day. He was sacked four times, hurried even more and completed 28 of his 40 attempts. His longest completion went for 26 yards, and eight of his 28 passes went for 7 yards or less. The Ragin' Cajuns were held to only a pair of field goals in the first half. This year's veteran offensive line allowed less than one sack a game in 2020.

Did the fans come back?

Yes.

Saturday's attendance at Royal-Memorial Stadium: 91,113.

Since capacity was capped last year, the biggest crowd the Longhorns got in their five home games was 18,202. Texas opened up the admission gates, Bevo Boulevard returned and masks were not required.