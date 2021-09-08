How to watch, stream Texas football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

The No. 21-ranked Texas football team will face an SEC opponent in the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Texas Longhorns opened their first week of the college football season with a 38-18 win against the University of Louisiana in Austin Sept. 4.

New starting quarterback Hudson Card looked crisp, sophomore running back Bijan Robinson looked explosive and the Longhorns unveiled lots of things — their new $200 million south end zone, an active crowd, a redshirt freshman quarterback who zipped passes, a running back who looks ready for a big year, and a defense that recorded one turnover, a pair of sacks and five tackles for loss.

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian: Lots to like in Louisiana win, but Texas can definitely play better

Texas football: With Sark’s blessing, a Texas ex helped Longhorns show their personalities in win

The Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2021 campaign with a 38-17 win against Rice Sept. 4.

Since 2003, the Texas Longhorns have achieved a 2-2 record against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns lost the previous matchup against Arkansas in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl 31-7 on Dec. 29, 2014.

In 1969, then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks 15-14 in a game that's often referred to by fans of both schools as the "Game of the Century."

Texas football: With Sark’s blessing, a Texas ex helped Longhorns show their personalities in win

Texas football: Golden: Sarkisian played the right Card with Texas' quarterback decision

At his Monday press conference, Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian said he was pleased with what he observed in the Longhorns' win against Louisiana.

"We definitely can play better — in the run game and the pass game," Sarkisian said to open his presser. "But first game, new system, some of the mechanics, the communication, I think will drastically improve as we work our way through the season."

He added, "The beauty of first games is there's always things to work on."

Texas football: Breakfast with Bevo: Texas hits on all cylinders, sure passed the first eye test

Texas football: Texas 38, Louisiana 18: Longhorns look solid all the way around in drama-free opening win

How to watch, stream Texas football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Austin American-Statesman's Richard Tijerina contributed to this report.