Breakfast with Bevo: It's been awhile, but Texas, Arkansas are about to get reacquainted

Good morning. Breakfast is served.

It's Wednesday, Sept. 8. Three more days till Texas-Arkansas and just one more till Cowboys-Bucs.

Top of the menu: Sure, the No. 1-ranked volleyball team recorded another sweep last night, and yeah, everyone's still buzzing over the season-opening win over Louisiana, but the biggest news Tuesday had to be UT's announcement that Salt-N-Pepa will play the LBJ Lawn the afternoon of Sept. 18 ahead of the Rice game. From Geico Insurance to Bevo Boulevard, if you will. The concert will start at 2 p.m. Here's our story.

Some of our other Horns coverage: Danny Davis wrote about the offensive line on Tuesday. Starting right guard Junior Angilau went down with an injury in the fourth quarter of the opener, and true freshman Hayden Conner — the backup right tackle — slid over to finish the game at guard. "It was good to see Hayden come in and really hold his own, especially at a young age," right tackle Derek Kerstetter, a senior, said. "It's hard to play offensive line when you're a freshman. He came in and played really, really well."

When Kerstetter talks about playing as a freshman, listen to him.

And if you haven't read Brian Davis' story from Sunday on how former UT men's basketball player Carlton Dixon has helped dress the football players in their own distinctive, custom-colored suits for their entrance to the stadium on Saturdays, it's worth it. And on Monday, Brian reminded us that Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman run kickstarted with a big Week 2 game against Arkansas. Hello, Bijan Robinson?

Found: A heck of a read by David Courtney at Texas Monthly on the soon-to-be-renewed Texas-Texas A&M rivalry as the new SEC looms, posing the question: How will getting thrown into the same conference again affect the actual friendships of Longhorns and Aggies whose personal rivalries have generally cooled over the past 10 years? Also, though we're just one game into the season (see below), ESPN has made the super early bowl projection: Texas vs. Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl. That's the link to the Sports Illustrated story.

Opposition research: Speaking of renewed rivalries, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wrote about the resumption of Texas-Arkansas, "a game 15 years in the making."

On to Texas vs. Arkansas.

"Just one game. I have to keep reminding myself of that," our own Kirk Bohls writes in his nine things and one crazy prediction column in today's Statesman. And he's right. Texas' 38-18 win over Louisiana was a 38-18 win over the No. 23 team in the country last Saturday, but now it's a win over a team that's not ranked, and who knows what it may look like in November, perhaps faded into Texas' other recent openers like 59-3 over UTEP or 45-14 over Louisiana Tech.

But in each of those two seasons, 2019 and 2020, it's been Week 2 that has been a telling game, not the first one. In 2019, Texas blew out Louisiana Tech and jumped to No. 9 ahead of hosting No. 6 LSU the next week — a 45-38 loss to the Tigers in what would be one of their toughest games of the national championship season; and last year, after the 59-3 romp over UTEP, that second game was the 63-56 nailbiter win in overtime over Texas Tech in Lubbock. And that was followed by two straight losses.

So, yes, Texas moved up four spots in the coaches poll on Tuesday and six spots in the AP poll, and yes, the Razorbacks are on their fourth head coach in the last five years, and yes, Arkanas has gone 2-10, 2-10, 3-7 the last three years and finished last in the SEC West each time. But this is a dangerous game: hostile environment, a rowdy crowd, a big jump in opponents' conferences and you're starting a redshirt freshman at quarterback in only his second game.

What the Horns are walking into:

Wiki Wiki Razorbacks

Unlike Louisiana last week, Arkansas is hardly an unknown for Texas fans. The two schools spent upwards of six decades as Southwest Conference rivals, famously playing "The Game of the Century" in Fayetteville in 1969 with President Richard Nixon in attendance, a 15-14 UT win. Texas leads the all-time series 56-22, but Saturday will be their first meeting since 2014 and only the sixth in the last 30 years.

Notable past football coaches include Frank Broyles, who went 144-58-5 with the Razorbacks from 1958-76; Lou Holtz (1977-83), Ken Hatfield (55-17-1 from 1984-89); and Bobby Petrino (2008-11)

The Razorbacks have won four of the last six meetings, but Texas has won two of the last three played in Fayetteville. The last time the two played was a long night for the Longhorns — the 31-7 loss in the 2014 Texas Bowl that saw Texas manage only 57 yards of offense for the entire game.

Some things maybe you don't know about Arkansas:

• The first Arkansas football team was formed in 1894 and it played only three games: two against in-state Fort Smith High School and one against Texas. That was the second season of football for UT; the Horns won 54-0.

• The original football stadium sat 300 and was built in 1901 in the center of campus, but the site now is Mullins Library and a fine arts center. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium — where Saturday's game will be played — opened in 1938 and has gone through lots of changes, having been known as University Stadium, Bailey Stadium, Razorback Stadium and, in 2001, its current name. The playing field is named Frank Broyles Field in honor of the legendary coach and AD.

• Texas has its Hook 'Em, Horns. Arkansas has its "Calling the Hogs" chant, or literally: Wooooo Pig Sooie!

• The stadium has had natural grass for the past two years.

• Every year, Arkansas and LSU play for the Golden Boot, a four-foot tall, 175-pound trophy. Think Golden Hat for Texas-Oklahoma. LSU leads the Golden Boot series 15-8.

• OK, let's talk mascot. Arkansas' live mascot is Tusk, a Russian boar that's at every home game and sometimes travels with the team. Arkansas currently is on Tusk V; the original Tusk I began the mascot lineage in 1997 — all successive Tusks have been related. Tusk I, who served from 1997-2004, fathered Tusk II in 2002 and died two years later; Tusk II served till 2010 and weighed almost 500 pounds; Tusk III (2010-11) was Tusk II's brother and Tusk I's son; Tusk IV (2011-19) famously sent flowers to Bevo in 2015 add to LSU's Mike the Tiger in 2016 when both rival mascots were diagnosed with cancer; Tusk V is the son of Tusk IV.

• The school's original mascot, by the way, was the Cardinals. It was switched to the Razorbacks in 1910.

• In 2006, Arkansas' Razorback Marching Band won the Sudler Trophy, which has been described as the Heisman Trophy for college bands. Texas, by the way, won it in 1986. No school is allowed to win it more than twice. Those who make it to Fayetteville can catch the band live.

If you're going to Fayetteville this weekend, some food recommendations: For lunch — Mess Hall 45 (burgers/sandwiches), Hugo's (burgers), Mockingbird Kitchen (American comfort food); for dinner — Theo's Bar & Dining Room (new American); for dessert — Crepes & Company.

Longhorns in the NFL

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night (Cowboys at Buccaneers, 7:20, NBC), and 32 Longhorns made pro rosters:

Arizona Cardinals: ILB Jordan Hicks, QB Colt McCoy

Atlanta Falcons: DL Ta'Quon Graham*

Baltimore Ravens: K Justin Tucker, WR Devin Duvernay and S DeShon Elliott

Chicago Bears: WR Marquise Goodwin

Cincinnati Bengals: C Trey Hopkins, DE Joseph Ossai* (injured reserve)

Dallas Cowboys: G Connor Williams

Denver Broncos: OT Calvin Anderson, S P.J. Locke, S Caden Sterns* and FB/TE Andrew Beck

Houston Texans: DL Charles Omenihu

Indianapolis Colts: QB Sam Ehlinger* (injured reserve), WR Tarik Black* (practice squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Malcom Brown, S Brandon Jones

Kansas City Chiefs: DE Alex Okafor

Miami Dolphins: RB Malcolm Brown

Minnesota Vikings: CB Kris Boyd

New England Patriots: DB Adrian Phillips

New Orleans Saints: WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, DL Malcolm Roach

New York Giants: WR Collin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: DT Hassan Ridgeway

Seattle Seahawks: P Michael Dickson, DT Poona Ford

Tennessee Titans: TE Geoff Swaim, WR Marcus Johnson (injured reserve)

Washington Football Team: OL Sam Cosmi*

* rookies

Texas roundup

Football: Former Horns quarterback Bobby Lackey, who was Texas' leading scorer in the 1958 and 1959 seasons and holds the distinction of being the first Longhorn to ever be a Sports Illustrated cover boy, died Sept. 2. He was 83. There will be a memorial service for him in Weslaco on Sept. 16. Here's a wonderful piece on Lackey written by former UT sports information guru Bill Little for the Texas football site. "The people of the land, like Darrell's Dust Bowl days in southwestern Oklahoma and Bobby's time as a kid in the labor camps, claim their dignity from their pride, and their soul," Bill wrote. "And those things, nobody can ever take away from you." Good stuff. ... Horns RB Bijan Robinson began the week with honors. The sophomore was named the Big 12's offensive player of the week on Monday and on Sunday was the Walter Camp's national offensive player of the week. It's Robinson's third career Big 12 player of the week honor.

Men's basketball: The Longhorns' nonconference schedule was released Tuesday. Highlights include a home game against Rick Barnes' Tennessee Vols, road games at Gonzaga and Seton Hall and a matchup with Stanford that will be played in Las Vegas. There also will be one regular-season game (Sam Houston State, Nov. 29) played at Gregory Gymnasium, the first men's game there since 1977. That November Gregory game won't be a part of the season tickets package, by the way.

Volleyball: Logan Eggleston hit .538 and recorded her third double-double of the season with 15 kills and 12 digs in Tuesday night's 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Texas State at Gregory Gymnasium. The Horns' .458 hitting average was a season high, led by Skylar Fields' career-best .667. And the Horns served nine aces and held Texas State to a .106 hitting percentage. Next up is Arizona at Gregory on Friday (7 p.m., LHN) and then Notre Dame on Sunday (noon, LHN). ... (Meanwhile, in other Big 12 news, No. 9 Baylor lost in five sets to No. 7 Pitt on Sunday.)

Soccer: Texas freshman EmJ Cox scored her first career goal on a corner kick at the 62:04 mark, helping the Horns net a 1-1 tie in two overtimes Sunday at No. 19 Rice (5-0-1). The Horns are now 1-2-2. Next up for Texas is a home match Thursday night against Oregon (7, Myers Stadium, LHN).

Women's tennis: Three women's singles players are ranked in the national top 70 and three doubles pairs are in the top 55 in the latest ITA rankings that came out Tuesday. Sophomore Peyton Stearns is No. 6 in singles and No. 9 in doubles paired with Charlotte Chavatipon, who's also No. 46 in singles. Others ranked in singles are Kylie Collins (67th), and doubles teams Collins and Sabina Zeynalova (25th) and Allura Zamarripa and Bella Zamarripa (55th). ... Stearns, Chavatipon and Collins were invited to play in the ITA Women's All-American Championships in Charleston, S.C. from Oct. 4-10. Stearns was one of 21 players invited to the singles main draw; Chavatipon and Collins were among 60 chosen for the singles qualifying draw and they also were one of 28 pairs selected to the doubles main draw. ... Texas opens fall tournament play on Sept. 17 at the Furman Invitational in Greenville, S.C.

OK, Breakfast is over. We'll be back Saturday morning to talk more Texas vs. Arkansas.